India, Nepal customs officers discuss steps to curb gold, narcotics, fake currency notes smuggling

New Delhi: Customs authorities of India and Nepal have discussed ways to check trans-border criminal activities, smuggling of gold and narcotics, and fake currency notes (FCN), the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The 21st Director General-Level Talks on Customs Cooperation was held between India and Nepal in Kathmandu on April 10-11, 2025, it said.

Issues such as steps to check smuggling, review progress on MoU on Pre-arrival Exchange of Customs Data and Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES), were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

The agenda also included finalisation of Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA); facilitation of movement of transit cargo under Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS); automation and digitisation of transit processes; upgrade of border infrastructure.

"Issues related to trans-border criminal activities and smuggling of gold; narcotics; FCN, prohibited/restricted category of goods such as e-cigarettes, e-lighters, certain varieties of garlic and other cases of commercial frauds, including sensitive goods were also deliberated," as per the statement.

It was acknowledged that smuggling of goods has been a common challenge and both sides looked forward towards cooperation in preventing smuggling across the borders with active engagement and exchange of intelligence, it added.

Both sides discussed a host of bilateral issues for enhancing customs cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director-General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Ministry of Finance, and Nepali delegation was led by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director-General, Department of Customs, Government of Nepal.