India, Nepal sign MoU to enhance cooperation in agriculture sector

Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Nepal on Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in the field of agriculture and further deepen the partnership between the two countries.

The agreement was inked by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nepal's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ram Nath Adhikari here.

"With a focus on enhancing crop productivity, improving post-harvest management, strengthening agri-marketing systems, and promoting climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices, this agreement will further deepen the partnership between our two nations," Chouhan said in a post on X.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in areas such as agricultural science and technology, agricultural production, crop production, agricultural trade and marketing, plant protection and market access, horticulture, integrated farming systems, micro irrigation and other areas, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

The two ministers also reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives and developmental projects in agriculture and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, it added.

Later, Chouhan called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at his official residence and conveyed greetings from the leadership in India.

They discussed the close and friendly relations between India and Nepal, which are deeply rooted in historical, cultural, civilizational and people-to-people ties.

During the meeting, Chouhan underscored the need for the two countries to collaborate modernisation of agriculture, food security and economic development, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"We discussed on further strengthening the strong historical, cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Nepal," said the minister, who is in Nepal to attend the 3rd BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting.

He said there was a substantial dialogue, especially on expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture and related sectors, jointly addressing common challenges, and working together towards Sustainable Development Goals.

Chouhan said he was happy that the BIMSTEC Conference held in Nepal has emerged as an important milestone in the global efforts towards food security, agricultural prosperity and farmer empowerment. PTI SBP ZH ZH