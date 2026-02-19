India, New Zealand discuss ways to enhance co-operation in horticulture

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India and New Zealand on Thursday discussed ways to increase collaboration in the horticulture sector, including import of kiwi rootstock into the Indian market.

According to an official statement, India and New Zealand convened the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on horticultural cooperation.

It is a significant step forward under the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the two countries on March 12, 2025.

The JWG meeting of India and New Zealand was co-chaired by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Steve Ainsworth, Divisional Manager, Bilateral Relations and Trade, from New Zealand.

The meeting brought together senior officials and technical experts from both sides to advance collaboration in the horticulture sector, with a strong focus on kiwifruit and pip fruit (apple and pear) development, the statement said.

Ranjan mentioned that Kiwifruit was identified as a priority crop for India.

He deliberated on key focus areas under the Kiwifruit Action Plan, including establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs), improved orchard management and productivity enhancement, access to quality rootstock and planting material, strengthening post-harvest management and supply chains.

The meeting also deliberated on procedures for importing kiwi rootstock from New Zealand and organising training programmes for Indian farmers and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

Ainsworth reviewed the current status and challenges in kiwifruit, apple and pear production in India and asserted to build around collaborative research, capacity building and grower training, along with strengthening supply chains, quality standards, and market positioning to boost farmer incomes and productivity.

The meeting concluded with the finalisation of timelines and an implementation road map for both action plans.