India, New Zealand ministers discuss ways to boost trade

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India and New Zealand on Monday held discussions to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart from New Zealand Todd McClay.

"Discussed opportunities for mutual growth, enhancing bilateral trade ties, and fostering economic cooperation to further strengthen the partnership between our nations," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

The negotiations between the two countries for a free trade agreement is stalled since 2013.

Since 2010, India and New Zealand are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) covering trade in goods, services, investment and related issues.

Nine rounds of negotiations have been held so far. It was last held in July 2013 in Wellington.

The two-way trade declined to USD 873.4 million in 2023-24 from USD 1.02 billion in 2022-23. India's exports in the last fiscal year were USD 538.33 million, while imports aggregated at USD 335 million.

India primarily imports forestry products, wood pulp, wool, and edible fruit and nuts from New Zealand.

The main export items are pharmaceuticals/medications, precious metals and gems, textiles and motor vehicles and non-knitted apparel and accessories. PTI RR TRB