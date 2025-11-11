India, New Zealand negotiations for FTA almost concluded: Official

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and New Zealand have almost concluded, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Auckland to give an impetus to the trade talks.

"Negotiations are almost completed...may take a few more weeks," the official said, adding that New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay will be here on Friday for the trade talks.

The FTA negotiations were formally launched on March 16, 2025.

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, registering a growth of nearly 49 per cent over the previous year.

The official also said that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is also keen to negotiate a pact with India.

Bahrain and Qatar have already shown keen interest in a trade deal separately.

GCC members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. India has implemented an FTA with the UAE.

The official also said that Goyal will visit Israel next week to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries. PTI RR RR SHW