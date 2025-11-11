India not to compromise with interests of farmers, dairy, workers in trade deals: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India will not compromise with the interests of farmers, dairy and workers in trade deals.

He also said India is looking for new markets such as Russia for the country's fishery sector, which is facing issues due to the steep tariffs in the US.

"We are working for a good trade deal. India is not going to compromise with the interests of farmers, dairy and workers... We are working on a fair equitable and balanced trade deal," he said here at Udyog Samagam 2025.

It is a conference of industries and commerce ministers of states.

"...it (trade deal) can happen tomorrow, it can happen next month, it can happen next year... but as a government we are preparing for any contingency" he added. PTI RR TRB