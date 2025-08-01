India notifies sugar exports quota of 5,841 tn for EU

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India on Friday notified sugar exports of 5,841 tonnes to the European Union under the tariff-rate quota scheme for 2025-26.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enters the European Union (EU) with relatively low tariffs. After the quota reaches its limit, a higher tariff is applicable to additional shipments.

"The quantity of 5,841 MT sugar to be exported to the EU from India under TRQ for the year 2025-26 (October 2025 to September 2026) has been notified," the Director General of Foreign Trade said in a public notice.

It said that a Certificate of Origin, if required, for preferential export of sugar to the EU, shall be issued by the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Mumbai, on the recommendation of APEDA regarding the entity and quantity for which it is eligible.

The quota will be operated by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) as the implementing agency for the export of TRQ items to the EU.