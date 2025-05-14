India now ranks among top six nations globally in 6G patent filings: Mos Telecom

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Over 111 research projects have been funded in India with sanction amount of Rs 300 crore and the country now ranks among the top six nations globally in 6G patent filings, Union Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Wednesday.

Speaking at BHARAT 6G 2025 conference, the minister said that 6G will utilize TeraHertz frequency bands enabling data rates up to 1 terabit per second which is 100 times faster than 5G.

"Over 111 research projects have been funded with the sanction amount of Rs 300 crore and India now ranks among the top six nations globally in 6G patent filings. We have a vast amount of talent pool and we have enough time. There is no reason for us not to lead in 6G," Pemmasani said.

He said that as India continues its journey towards becoming a global technology leader, its path forward with 6G technology will define the nation's prosperity for decades to come.

"6G will create entirely new industries and revolutionize existing ones, potentially adding USD 1 trillion to India's economy by 2035. Indigenous 6G development will also ensure that our secure communications are developed within India and secure," the minister said.