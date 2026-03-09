India-NZ T20 WC final logs records concurrent viewership of 82.1 crore

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The ICC T20 men's world cup final smashed viewership record on streaming platform JioHotstar, with concurrent viewership touching 74.5 crore when the last New Zealand wicket fell.

On Sunday, India won the trophy for a record third time, also becoming the only country to win the title at home.

When the final New Zealand wicket fell in the 19th over, giving India a 96-run victory, the concurrent viewership was 74.5 crore and reached 82.1 crore by the end of the post-match presentation.

The concurrent viewership of the final match built up gradually before hitting a crescendo.

Before the final match began, concurrent viewership was at 2.1 crore when singer Ricky Martin performed and crept up to 4.2 crore when the toss was held.

It crossed the last record of 6.5 crore peak concurrent viewers in India vs England semi-final on JioHotstar platform.

Peak concurrency is the highest number of viewers during a live stream at a time.

Even before the first ball of India's innings was bowled, viewership touched 6.5 crore.

The number broke the previous record for an ICC tournament final at 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewership, registered during the India vs Australia match in the 50-overs format on November 20, 2023.

The Indian team lost that match, which was also hosted in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, as the match progressed, viewership kept rising, reaching 43.9 crore at the end of India's innings and 44.3 crore during the innings break.

When New Zealand began chasing a massive target of 255 runs, the viewership was 49.9 crore and reached 50.3 crore by the end of the very first over of New Zealand's innings.

The last T20 World Cup final match in 2024, which ended India's 13-year wait to lift an ICC trophy, witnessed a peak concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore on the then OTT streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. PTI KRH RKL VN VN