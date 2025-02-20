India oasis of stability among conflicts, says Goyal; bats for 'fair trade' with US

Pune, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India was an oasis of stability amid conflicts around the world and had the fastest growing economy.

Speaking at the the 6th Asia Economic Dialogue jointly organised by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Pune International Centre (PIC) on the theme 'Economic Resilience and Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation', he also highlighted the rapid progress in India's engagement with innovation, particularly in AI, machine learning, and women's empowerment.

Reiterating the government's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said sustainability is at the core of India's development agenda.

"What is needed is action and India will not be wanting on climate action," the Union minister asserted.

Advocating free trade agreement between India and USA, Goyal said it would be a "win-win" for both nations.

However, the problem always was that the US Congress would never allow the United States to enter into any new free trade agreement, Goyal opined.

"But now the rules of the game have changed. President Trump is taking bold decisions and we will not have a free trade agreement in the conventional sense. But what we can certainly do, and what we are going to attempt to do, is ensure we have fair trade between both countries," Goyal said.

Speaking to reporters later, Goyal said the issue of USAID funds in connection with Indian polls was a very poignant and serious comment due to which every nationalist Indian is concerned.

Elements who have used foreign forces and funding and who have friends like George Soros and intend to destabilise the Indian economy and are unhappy with a nationalist leader like Narendra Modi at the helm must be exposed, he said.

Asked about electric carmaker Tesla's plans for India, Goyal said everyone is welcomed to invest in the country.

"India has its own rules and regulations and FDI policy. Barring countries that are inimical to India's interest, integrity and security, all else can invest by following our FDI policy," Goyal said. PTI SPK BNM