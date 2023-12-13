India offers huge investment opportunities: Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Foreign investors should explore business opportunities in India as it provides a huge domestic market and investment-friendly environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The availability of skilled manpower, equal treatment to all investors, and the aspirational young population are also some of the key reasons for investing in India, the minister added.

"Investment opportunities are growing manifold in India and investment gives good returns. I also invite you to explore northeastern states and Jammu Kashmir," he said while addressing an investment conference here.

Exports are also growing despite global challenges, he noted.