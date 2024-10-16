India offers to help Myanmar in setting up 5G mobile systems: Official

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) India has offered to help Myanmar in setting up 5G mobile systems in that country, a government official said on Wednesday.

In 2022, India had launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

About 98 per cent of districts and 90 per cent of all villages were covered with 5G in a span of just 21 months in India.

"In the field of 5G, we have offered to help Myanmar in setting up their 5G systems," Joint Secretary in the department of commerce Siddharth Mahajan told reporters here.

The issue among others were discussed during the eighth India-Myanmar joint trade committee meeting here last month.

Both the sides have also discussed cooperation in shipping sector.

"We are looking at coastal shipping agreement," he said. PTI RR HVA