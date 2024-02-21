India operations not impacted by The Body Shop UK restructuring: Quest Retail

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Indian operations of cosmetics firm The Body Shop will not be impacted by the restructuring in the UK, the company's partner Quest Retail Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

Last week, the financial crisis-hit UK arm of the cosmetics company entered into administration and experts from FRP Advisory were appointed as administrators.

"This administration process does not impact The Body Shop India as it is a head franchise market. All our stores are open as usual," Quest Retail Group CEO Shriti Malhotra said in a statement.

All the stores in India are open as usual, customers can shop at stores and online, she said, adding that The Body Shop has nearly 200 stores nationwide and catering to over 1,500 cities via online reach.

"India is one of the top markets for The Body Shop globally, and our consistent growth reflects the popularity of The Body Shop and the immense opportunities we are tapping into," Malhotra said.

Further, she said The Body Shop India will continue to scale up and focus on omni-channel expansion while leveraging newer opportunities in retail, quick commerce and high convenience formats so that the strong brand affinity built in India is well supported by easy and expansive access to customers.

The Body Shop India was launched in 2006 and is under the umbrella of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a beauty specialty company for marketing, retailing and distribution of global brands in India.

Last week, the Directors of The Body Shop International Ltd appointed Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey of business advisory firm FRP as Joint Administrators of the company, which operates The Body Shop's UK business. PTI KRH RKL SHW