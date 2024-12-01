India opposes regulating plastic polymer production

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India on Sunday said it did not support any measures to regulate the production of primary plastic polymers as it could impact the development rights of nations.

Advertisment

This statement came as a global meeting in South Korea's Busan to finalise a legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution ended without an agreement.

At the closing plenary of the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, tasked with drafting the treaty, India said some suggestions from countries, including its own, were not reflected in the draft text.

It sought assurances from the chair that countries would have the opportunity to include their views in future discussions.

Advertisment

India's lead negotiator, Naresh Pal Gangwar, said the treaty's scope should focus solely on addressing plastic pollution and avoid overlaps with other international agreements or bodies.

He requested that this clarity be reinstated in the draft text.

"India would like to state its inability to support any measures to regulate the production of primary plastic polymers as it has larger implications in respect of the right to development of member states," Gangwar said.

Advertisment

India further said some articles in the draft could have trade implications, which required careful consideration.

The country also opposed the inclusion of timelines for phasing out plastics "at this stage".

India called for financial and technical assistance, including technology transfer, to support developing nations in implementing the treaty's provisions. It proposed the creation of a dedicated multilateral fund to help these countries cover compliance costs.

Advertisment

It also stressed that the treaty must account for national circumstances, uphold the right to development, and recognise the differing responsibilities of countries based on their capacities.

The talks to finalise a treaty to combat plastic pollution ended without an agreement on Sunday as countries failed to thrash out a deal on critical issues such as capping plastic production and finance.

The weeklong talks exposed deep divisions between the countries calling for limits on plastic production and harmful chemicals and those focusing only on managing plastic waste.

Advertisment

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations held closed-door discussions on Saturday to bridge differences on key issues but the draft released on Sunday left most concerns unresolved.

The countries have now agreed to reconvene next year to continue the negotiations. PTI GVS GVS SZM SZM