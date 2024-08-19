New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Rising for the fourth straight quarter, India's traditional PC market -- comprising desktops, notebooks, and workstations -- reported a 7.1 per cent growth in shipments to 3.39 million units in April-June this year, market research firm IDC said on Monday.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, HP led the PC market with 31.7 per cent share.

It was followed by Lenovo with 17.5 per cent, Dell with 14.8 per cent, Acer Group with 14.7 per cent and Asus with 7.1 per cent, according to the report.

"India’s traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 3.39 million units in the second quarter of 2024, up 7.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY)," the report said.

Shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations grew by 5.9 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis during the June 2024 quarter.

"In the second quarter of 2024, the consumer segment surged by 11.2 per cent year-on-year as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4 per cent year-on-year.

"The commercial segment grew by 3.5 per cent year-on-year fuelled by an increased demand in the SMB (small and medium business) and LB (large business) segments, which grew by 12.4 per cent year-on-year and 33.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively," the report said.

IDC India and South Asia, Research Manager, Bharath Shenoy said this is the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth for the consumer segment.

"Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments," Shenoy said.