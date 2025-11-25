India PC mkt records record quarterly shipment of 49 lakh units in Jul-Sep, HP tops chart: IDC

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The personal computer market in India has recorded the highest-ever quarterly supplies of 49 lakh units in the July-September period, driven by a shift in consumer buying pattern to benefit from discounts offered during the festival season, market research firm IDC said on Tuesday.

Workstations led the segment with highest growth of 14.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, followed by desktops, which grew 11.6 per cent and notebooks, which have a wider user base, grew 9.5 per cent.

The next-generation AI notebooks are also rapidly gaining momentum and for the first time surpassed 100,000-unit shipment mark a single quarter, the report said.

"India's traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, recorded a strong 10.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, with shipments reaching 4.9 million units. This marks the market's highest-ever quarterly performance, surpassing the previous record of 4.5 million units shipped in Q3 2024," the IDC report said.

Share of HP Inc PC shipment declined to 26.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 from 29 per cent but still topped the chart with supplies of 13.17 lakh units, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Lenovo followed HP with shipment of 8.91 lakh units clocking 18 per cent share, Acer Group with 15 per share from shipment of 7.42 lakh units, Dell Technologies 14.6 per cent share with 7.21 lakh shipments and Asus with 5.03 lakh units shipment accounting for 10.2 per cent share during the reported quarter.

"Consumer buying patterns have shifted, with many postponing purchases after the back-to-school season to capitalise on deep discounts during e-tail festivals. This trend prompted vendors to scale back Q2 shipments and build-up inventory for Q3's major sales events, which unfolded in three waves from late September to early November. To maintain parity, several vendors also aligned offline pricing with online offers," IDC India and South Asia, research manager, Bharath Shenoy said.

The commercial segment grew 11.4 per cent, driven by ongoing enterprise refresh cycles and robust demand from small and medium businesses (SMBs) and the consumer PC shipments hit a record 28 lakh units -- marking the segment's highest-ever quarterly performance.

"Notebooks dominated in the e-tail channel, which achieved its best quarter yet with 997,000 units shipped," the report said.

The premium notebook category (priced above USD 1,000) rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by sustained demand for high-performance devices across both consumer and enterprise segments.

AI-enabled notebooks maintained their growth trajectory, with shipments soaring 126.5 per cent year-on-year. Basic AI notebooks -- powered by hardware-based AI features -- accounted for 85.9 per cent of total AI notebook shipments, supported by aggressive discounts and cashback offers, the report added. PTI PRS TRB