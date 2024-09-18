India permits fresh areca nut imports without MIP condition from Bhutan

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India has permitted import of fresh (green) areca nut without minimum import price condition from Bhutan through land customs stations (LCS) of Hatisar (Odisha) and Darranga (Assam) also, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In September 2022, the government allowed the import of 17,000 tonnes of green areca nut without minimum import price (MIP) condition from Bhutan every year.

In 2017, the government imposed MIP at Rs 251 per kg to safeguard domestic farmers. In 2018, imports of areca nut in any form were allowed if the price was over Rs 251 per kg.

"In addition to the existing two ports, import of 17,000 tonnes of fresh (green) areca nut without minimum import price condition from Bhutan shall also be allowed through LCS Hatisar and LCS Darranga," the DGFT said. PTI RR SHW