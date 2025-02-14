India played pivotal role in shaping Paris AI summit leaders' statement: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India played a pivotal role in shaping leaders' statement in the AI Action Summit in Paris which was co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said in a social media post.

Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister, as co-chair and voice of the Global South, articulated India's comprehensive approach to artificial intelligence.

"India's strategic advantages - a robust IT ecosystem, vast talent pool, and culture of innovation - position us uniquely in the global AI landscape. Our nation played a pivotal role in shaping the summit's leaders statement," Vaishnaw said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

He said the leaders' statement emphasised key themes, including greater access to AI infrastructure to ensure inclusion, responsible use of AI, AI for public interest, making AI more diverse and sustainable and ensuring safe and trusted governance of AI.

The minister said that in the process of building infrastructure for AI, India is enabling access to more than 18,000 GPUs at a subsidised cost to Indian startups and academia.

PM's vision is centered on "AI for Good", Vaishnaw said adding that he emphasised on critical need for collaborative global governance frameworks while ensuring universal AI access.

The AI Action Summit was held in Paris on February 10-11.

"In recognition of India's growing leadership in AI governance, we will host the next AI Summit, further cementing our role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence globally," Vaishnaw said.