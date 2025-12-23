India poised to emerge as global leader in luggage industry in coming years: Samsonite

Nashik, Dec 23 (PTI) India is poised to emerge as the global leader in the luggage industry in the coming years, as a clear shift is happening towards branded luggage solutions, a top official of Samsonite South Asia said.

Sensing such transformation, Samsonite has tripled its factory capacity in Nashik to 7 lakh pieces per month after completing two expansion phases totalling about Rs 250 crore in investment over six years, Jai Krishnan, CEO – India, Samsonite South Asia, said.

"The company holds a leading position in India and globally, with Nashik being the largest luggage factory worldwide (for Samsonite) by production volume and square footage, surpassing facilities in Belgium and Hungary," Krishnan told PTI in an interaction here.

Moreover, Samsonite is also looking for another location as part of its next phase of expansion within the next 12-18 months.

The company is focusing on premiumisation and quality, targeting consumers willing to pay more for durable, repairable luggage that enhances travel experiences, he said.

"India is poised to emerge as the global leader in the luggage industry over the coming years. We are witnessing a clear shift as consumers move from unbranded options to trusted, branded luggage solutions that offer reliability, quality and long-term value," he said.

Currently, India is the third-largest luggage market globally.

"Growth is being driven by weddings, business travel, leisure tourism and increasing mobility among younger consumers from semi-urban and smaller towns. At Samsonite, we see this as a structural change rather than a temporary trend, and we remain focused on building durable, sustainable products that strengthen brand loyalty and support long-term, responsible growth," said Krishnan.

Moreover, Samsonite is also expanding its retail presence and plans to focus on smaller cities, where the aspirational consumers are shifting towards branded luggage solution.

"Currently, we have about 600 stores nationwide and plan to reach 1,000 stores in the next few years, focusing on small towns and emerging cities," said Krishnan.

The company, which is operating with three brands in India - Samsonite, American Tourister and Kamiliant - is opening approximately 50 new stores annually.

All the new stores would come through franchise models.

When asked about online sales, Krishnan said it's currently accounting for about 16 per cent of total revenue, driven by marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. He expects a further increase in their contribution.

Besides, Samsonoite also exports 10 per cent of monthly production (around 5.5 lakh pieces), primarily serving internal group companies across regions, including Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. PTI KRH MR MR