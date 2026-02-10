India Post, NSE ink pact to expand mutual fund access across India

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Department of Posts (DoP) and the National Stock Exchange of India on Tuesday signed a pact to expand mutual fund access through the NSE MF Invest platform.

"This collaboration aims to transform the modest savings of millions of rural and small-town Indians into lasting wealth by channelling stranded savings into productive mutual fund investments," said a joint statement by DoP and NSE.

This partnership leverages India Post's extensive network of over 1.64 lakh post offices and NSE's zero-cost NSE MF Invest platform to provide access to mutual fund products.

The initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner with the first phase focused on simplicity and "Do-It-Yourself" (DIY) investments with small, flexible amounts.

In the second phase, the partnership will expand to the full mutual fund ecosystem, offering access to all open-ended schemes across 55 AMCs, goal-based investing, portfolio analytics, vernacular support, and enhanced advisory services.

"We are proud to partner with the Department of Posts to democratize access to capital markets. NSE MF Invest’s robust platform, combined with India Post’s unmatched reach, will script a new chapter where every small saver becomes a wealth creator," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.

This partnership with NSE will enable India Post to offer modern investment solutions to its customers while maintaining the highest standards of investor protection, transparency, and regulatory compliance, said Manisha Bansal Badal, GM (Citizen Centric Services & Rural Business), DoP.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap in mutual fund penetration, which remains low at approximately 10 per cent of Indian households, predominantly urban, despite the industry's robust growth-with Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassing Rs 81 lakh crore and strong SIP inflows.