India Post organises 3-day philatelic exhibition in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) A three-day philatelic exhibition, where about 50,000 postage stamps and other philatelic items are on display, began here on Tuesday, officials said.

The three-day 'KASHPEX 2023' was inaugurated by Brig K Bhardwaj, along with Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle, Col Vinod Kumar, at Kashmir International Convention Centre, the officials said.

Approximately 50,000 postage stamps and other philatelic items are on display at the exhibition, they said.

The exhibition will highlight India's history, culture, art and heritage across the years through stamps and pictorial collections. Besides some rare and old stamps dating back to the 1800s and 1900s, the officials said.

The exhibition is a rare opportunity to see some of the best stamps, first day covers, miniature sheets, and stamp cards from India and other countries, they added.

The exhibition also aims to be a platform to introduce a whole new generation about philately and its delightful charms. As part of promoting philately as a hobby among school children, philatelic kits were distributed among school children besides holding seminars and workshops on Philately by renowned philatelists of the country and state, they said.

A special cover on the famous 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) at the Lal Chowk city centre here was also released. The special cover was released in acknowledgment of Srinagar being developed and recognized as a smart city and the iconic importance of Ghanta Ghar in the history and culture of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle, highlighted the role of India Post in the lives of common people and the vast network of India Post.

Kumar urged the audience, predominantly school children, to take philately as a hobby having twin benefits of enhancement of knowledge and monetary value. PTI SSB DRR