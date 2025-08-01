India Post Payments Bank starts Aadhaar-based face authentication for digital banking

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India Post Payments Bank has started nationwide rollout of Aadhaar-based face authentication facility for customer transactions that is expected to make digital banking more secure and convenient especially for the elderly and differently abled people, according to a statement on Friday.

The face authentication feature, developed under the framework of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), will enable customers to perform banking transactions using facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical biometric inputs like fingerprints or OTPs.

"At IPPB, we believe that banking should not just be accessible, but dignified too. With Aadhaar-based face authentication, we are ensuring that no customer is left behind due to limitations in biometric fingerprints or OTP verification. It's a step towards redefining financial inclusion at scale," IPPB MD and CEO R Viswesvaran said.

The feature will help banking for the elderly, differently-abled, and individuals with worn fingerprints in carrying out transactions, the statement said.

It will secure Aadhaar authentication without dependency on OTP or fingerprint sensors as well as enable safe banking during health emergencies, where physical contact may be risky, it added.