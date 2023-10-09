India Post planning to have 1,000 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras across India by December

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Department of Posts is planning to take the total number of Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras to 1,000 from the existing 700 by the end of the year, a senior official said on Monday.

India Post Delhi Chief Post Master General Manju Kumari told reporters that 700 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras have been set up across India to date, including 30 in the Delhi circle.

She said, "1,000 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras will be set up by the end of the year. We have opened 30 centres in the Delhi circle and within three months 140 customers have started using the service. We expect it to grow further." The postal department has collaborated with the customs department to complete the documentation online, she said, while speaking on the sidelines of the World Postal Day 2023.

Customers visiting Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras need to register themselves.

"The documentation required for an export can be done at Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras when a customer books the parcel. Customers don't need to come to the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras to book the parcels. It can be done online and we are providing a free pick-up facility for regular customers," Kumari said.

To mark the celebrations, India Post Delhi circle will organise a four-day exhibition from Tuesday with focus on financial inclusion, philately, mails, and parcels. It will also organise Antyodaya Diwas to showcase schemes and services available for people at the bottom of the pyramid.

"We have asked all post offices under Delhi circle to onboard schools for opening accounts in Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (SSY) which provides tax benefits as well as empowerment to girl children in the family," Kumari said.

Delhi circle Post Master General Ashok Kumar said the SSY account can be opened with a minimum of Rs 250 and money can be deposited into the account online through internet banking.

"We have started onboarding some schools on a pilot basis and it will scale up based on the response. The initial response has been very encouraging," Kumar said. PTI PRS PRS TRB TRB