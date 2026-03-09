India promoting skill diplomacy via structured partnerships with global players: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said India is promoting skill diplomacy through structured partnerships with global players with a view to improve employment potential of the country's youth in the international market.

Addressing a webinar on Skilling in the Care Ecosystem, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) is working towards recognising language as a skill.

Chaudhary observed India is advancing skill diplomacy through structured mobility partnerships with key global partners, with a focus on sectors like care-giving to address labour shortages.

"In August 2025, India and Japan formalised an action plan for human resource exchange and cooperation, committing to deploy 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers to Japan over the next five years.

"Similarly, in February 2026, India and Israel have also entered into a landmark partnership to facilitate deployment of 50,000 additional Indian workers to Israel by 2030," said the minister.

He stressed that the government is committed to enhancing women's participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and emerging tech sectors.

"Alongside technical competency, communication and cultural readiness are very important in today's global workforce," Chaudhary said.

He said factors like demographic transition and rising longevity due to sustained investment in health will obviously increase the demand for structured geriatric and allied care services.

At the same time, many advanced countries and economies are facing acute shortages of trained caregivers and allied health professionals, he said.

"The budget proposes to train 1.5 lakh multi-skilled care-givers in this coming year through (National Skills Qualification Framework) NSQF-aligned programmes, ensuring national portable certification and credible employment pathways," said the minister. PTI RSN DRR