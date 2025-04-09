India proposes setting up of CoE to further strengthen agri-coop with BIMSTEC nations

New Delhi/Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) India on Wednesday proposed setting up of a Centre of Excellence in New Delhi to further strengthen agriculture cooperation among BIMSTEC countries.

It will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and skills on emerging technologies including drones, digital technologies to ensure food security, nutrition and livelihood security in the region, he added.

"This centre will play an important role in resolving and operationalizing various commitments of BIMSTEC in agriculture and allied sectors in a timely manner," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said addressing the third BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM).

This centre will focus on precision agriculture, mitigating climate risk, natural farming, gender equality and artificial intelligence.

Reiterating India's commitment to strengthen agricultural cooperation within BIMSTEC, Chouhan said India has taken the initiative under BIMSTEC Agriculture Cooperation (2023-2027) by organizing training and workshops in the field of seed development, animal health and pest management, an official statement said.

India also offers fully-funded BIMSTEC scholarships for students from BIMSTEC member nations to pursue MSc and PhD in India.

"This reflects our collective efforts towards enhancing capacity building in the agriculture sector in the region." Chouhan added that BIMSTEC is a natural choice for India to fulfil its key foreign policy priorities of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East Policy'.

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) comprises seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, representing South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting key agriculture schemes, the minister said India is focusing on using digital technologies to empower farmers. Along with this, organic farming and natural farming are also being promoted while maintaining focus on environmental protection and soil health.

He applauded efforts made by BIMSTEC countries during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to effectively implement the Plan of Action for Strengthening BIMSTEC Agricultural Cooperation (2023-2027).

He concluded by stressing that BIMSTEC is "central to our efforts to ensure food security, climate adaptation and making Agriculture Sustainable in the region and reiterated the commitment of India towards these efforts."