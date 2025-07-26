India protected all sensitive sectors in FTA with UK: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India has protected all sensitive sectors, including dairy, rice and sugar, in the free trade agreement with the UK, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The pact will help boost exports of labour-intensive products like footwear, textiles and gems and jewellery, he added.

"We have protected all the sensitive sectors of India...we have not opened for UK (those areas)....Zero compromise and extensive benefits makes it a phenomenal free trade agreement (FTA)," Goyal told reporters here.

The agreement was signed on July 24 in London.

He added that the agreement will open doors for India to the developed world.