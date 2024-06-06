India-Qatar joint task force on investment commits to strengthen ties

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The finance ministry on Thursday said the first meeting of the Joint Task Force on Investment (JTFI) of India and Qatar reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Joint Task Force meeting was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary, the Department of Economic Affairs, and Mohamed bin Hassen Al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of the State of Qatar.

"In the spirit of fostering mutual growth and prosperity, the Joint Task Force on Investment has reaffirmed the commitment of both Nations to strengthen bilateral relations and to leverage the collective potential for accelerated growth, investment opportunities and synergistic collaboration across diverse sectors ranging from infrastructure and energy to technology and innovation," an official statement said.

The JTFI has underscored the significance of the robust economic relationship between India and Qatar, rooted in shared values, common objectives, and a shared vision for inclusive development, it added. PTI JD BAL BAL