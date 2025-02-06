India ranks 3rd globally for LEED green building certification in 2024

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) India ranks third in USGBC's LEED green building certification globally during 2024, according to a report.

India retained its third spot on US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) annual list of top 10 countries and regions for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in 2024, according to an statement on Thursday.

LEED certifications in India are managed by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which works to accelerate the adoption of green buildings nationwide.

The annual ranking by USGBC highlights the significant progress made by countries and regions outside the United States in adopting healthy, sustainable and resilient building design, construction and operations.

China topped the top 10 rankings for 2024 with over 25 million GSM certified followed by Canada with 10 million GSM.

In India, as many as 370 projects, across both buildings and spaces, were certified for LEED, covering 8.50 million gross square meters (GSM) (91.5 million square feet).

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director – Southeast Asia & Middle East, GBCI, said, "India’s remarkable achievement of 370 LEED-certified projects in 2024 highlights the country’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development and climate action." With 8.50 million GSM of green-certified space, he said India is not only addressing the growing need for sustainable urban infrastructure but also making significant strides towards achieving the United Nations’ SDGs for 2030.

While the United States is not included in the list, it remains the world’s largest market for LEED with more than 56 million GSM certified during the year. PTI MJH DR