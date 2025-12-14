India ranks 3rd in Stanford University Global AI Vibrancy tool, pips advanced economies in AI growth

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India has been ranked third in Stanford University's 2025 Global AI Vibrancy tool, which shows progress made across seven pillars comprising research and development, talent, infrastructure, in a year.

The country has climbed four steps, leaving behind the United Kingdom and leading Asian economies -- South Korea, Singapore, and Japan -- on AI progress, according to the report released in November.

India ranks third in the 2024 Global Vibrancy Index (score of 21.59), followed by South Korea (17.24) and the United Kingdom (16.64). India made a notable leap from seventh place in 2023 to third, while the United Kingdom rose one spot from sixth to fifth.

Both countries have recently renewed major initiatives to strengthen their positions in the global AI ecosystem, the report said.

The 2025 release of the Global AI Index report of Stanford University released in November has presented countries' ranking based on 2024 Global AI Vibrancy Ranking.

India now trails only behind the US and China in AI progress despite multi-billion funds put in place by leading nations.

According to Stanford University's AI Index Report, governments are investing at scale in AI.

Canada has pledged USD 2.4 billion, China launched a USD 47.5 billion semiconductor fund, France committed 109 billion euro, India pledged USD 1.25 billion, and Saudi Arabia's Project Transcendence represents a USD 100-billion initiative.

The report has measured AI vibrancy mapped on seven parameters or pillars of AI vibrancy comprising R&D (research and development ), responsible AI, economy, talent, policy and governance, public opinion, and infrastructure.

Performance of India in AI has improved on the basis of research and development measured based on innovative output such as patenting activities and journal publications, building AI systems that adhere to ethical standards is important for gaining public trust and preventing harm as part of responsible AI commitment, economic pillar, which includes trends in investment volumes and job markets.

India has also improved upon the talent pillar that is measured on the basis of various AI-related education programmes. Public perception of AI influences its adoption and development and infrastructure availability for the development of technology.

The country slipped on policy and governance score by five positions as per the report. PTI PRS TRB