India ranks second in green realty space design: US Green Building Council

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) India ranks second globally, excluding the US, for total LEED-certified spaces last year, according to the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

In a statement on Tuesday, USGBC, a global developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) announced the annual ranking of the top 10 countries and regions outside the United States for 2025.

The US remains the global leader in LEED adoption, with more than 50 million GSM (gross square metres) of certified space.

"Mainland China achieves the top spot on the annual list outside the US, followed by India, with Vietnam securing a spot in the top 10 for the first time," it said.

LEED certification continued to grow globally, with more than 7,500 LEED-certified commercial projects in 2025, equalling more than 147 million gross square metres.

Throughout 2025, markets saw an uptick in the adoption of LEED certification for existing buildings, LEED for Operations and Maintenance (LEED O+M), demonstrating how building owners and managers are committed to cutting costs through energy efficiency and transforming buildings into high-performing assets.

"India continues to be a large market for LEED projects, rising to second place in total LEED-certified space in 2025. The country saw more LEED O+M certification, outpacing new and interior construction projects and signalling a focus on ongoing performance," the statement said.

Mainland China has more than 26 million GSM of certified space, while India has 16 million GSM.

Indian real estate market is expanding rapidly, with new entrants increasingly adopting LEED— beyond offices into industrial manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, retail and education, it added. PTI MJH HVA