India Ratings downgrades rating on Vedanta's debt instruments

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said India Ratings and Research has downgraded its ratings for the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments.

The ratings have been downgraded to 'IND AA-' from 'IND AA', Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

"India Ratings and Research has placed these ratings on Rating Watch with negative implications while reaffirming the ratings on the short-term debt instruments of the company at IND A1+ and placing these ratings also on rating watch with negative implications," the company said. Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies.