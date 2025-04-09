India ready to take on greater role in shaping global standards on AI: Consumer Affairs secy

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) India is ready to take on a greater role in shaping global standards on artificial intelligence (AI), according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

Khare said the government is committed to advancing AI technology in a responsible manner, ensuring these are developed with both global collaboration and national priorities in mind, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Khare was speaking at the recent 15th Plenary meeting of the Technical Committee of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for developing international standards on AI hosted by Bureau of Indian Standards.

She further highlighted the importance of aligning national AI strategies with global standards that are inclusive, context-aware, and adaptable to local needs.

Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan reflected on India's sustained engagements and partnerships with the key stakeholders in the field of AI as the founding member of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI).

He also said, "India is working for democratising and decentralising the way AI work and there is a need of setting standards for AI so that we stay ahead of the curve." BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the bureau has formed sector-specific groups for targeted AI standard development and strengthened partnerships with ministries, academia, regulatory bodies, and consumer bodies for targeted AI standard development. PTI LUX TRB