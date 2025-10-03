New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India on Friday became the fifth country to receive the International Social Security Association (ISSA), according to an official statement.

The country received the award for outstanding achievement in the area of social security, the Ministry of Labour & Employment statement said.

Being the fifth recipient of this award since its inception, India joins the list of leading countries across the globe in the field of social protection coverage, it said.

The ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security is presented every three years at the World Social Security Forum (WSSF).

"The award is a testament to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... empowering the last person in the line, that has shaped our journey towards inclusive and universal social protection," Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while receiving the award on behalf of the Government of India in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India's social security coverage has increased to 64.3 per cent in 2025 from 19 per cent in 2015, Mandaviya, the Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, said while addressing the gathering at the event.

He further said the government is strengthening social security through comprehensive policy, process, and digital reforms.

The country is leveraging technology to create new income opportunities and social security net through a holistic approach that combines financial access, skilling, self-employment, and digital innovation, he said.

The award was introduced by ISSA in 2013, when Brazil became the first recorded recipient, followed by China (2016), Rwanda (2019), and Iceland (2022).

As per the labour ministry, India has moved from fragmented systems to an integrated, lifecycle-based safety net. For a child, the PM POSHAN Scheme ensures nutritious meals, for a mother, Janani Suraksha Yojana provides support for safe childbirth, for a farmer, PM-KISAN offers direct income support, and for our elderly, the National Old Age Pension Scheme ensures dignity in their later years.