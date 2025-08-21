India reduced carbon intensity by 7 pc between FY14-24: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) India reduced its carbon intensity by 7 per cent in the nine-year period up to FY24 with increasing share of renewable energy in the grid and adoption of efficient energy technologies, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The government is aware that coal-based power currently contributes the largest share in the country's electricity generation mix, Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik said in written a reply to Lok Sabha.

He said India remains firmly committed to combating climate change while ensuring energy security, affordability and accessibility as critical inalienable priorities to ensure growth and development alongside the economy's transition towards achieving ‘Net-Zero’ emissions by 2070.

"With the steadily increasing share of RE in the grid and promotion of clean and efficient energy technologies, there has been significant decrease of about 7 per cent (from 0.78 kg / KWh in 2014-15 to 0.72 Kg/KWh in 2023-24) in average carbon emission intensity of grid electricity in India," Naik said.

In its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in August 2022, India targeted to achieve about 50 per cent of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030.

However, the country achieved this goal 5 years ahead, the minister said.

As on July 31, 2025, the share of non-fossil fuel based installed capacity was 50.25 per cent of total installed generation capacity, he said.

Permitting 100 per cent foreign direct investment, notifying Renewable Purchase Obligation, Renewable Consumption Obligation, and schemes like PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are some of the initiatives introduced by the government to increase RE adoption in the country.