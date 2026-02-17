India represents remarkable opportunity in AI transformation in health: Royal Philips CEO

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Healthcare is at an inflection point globally with artificial intelligence (AI) set to have its greatest impact in the sector and India represents a "remarkable opportunity" in this transformation, Royal Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said on Tuesday.

Acknowledging India's role, Jakobs while speaking at AI Impact Summit 2026, said the country is uniquely positioned to lead this change, armed with its scale, digital infrastructure, and ambition.

Royal Philips is a Dutch multinational health technology company.

"Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Digital Health Mission are laying the groundwork for interoperable data and continuity of care at population scale. Exactly the kind of foundation AI needs to deliver meaningful impact," he said.

Jakobs said globally healthcare systems, including in India are facing unprecedented pressure due to rising demand, growing complexity, stretched workforces and this pressure would have accelerated the adoption of data and AI-driven innovations.

A shift has already begun in that direction for creating an intelligent health system, he said in his address.

"We are moving towards an integrated AI-enabled healthcare system, where intelligent systems support clinicians and nurses to make faster, better decisions," he said.

This opportunity is going to expand further as data scales and AI evolves, Jakobs added.

However, he said AI alone cannot transform healthcare, it must be embedded in systems where data workflow and clinical expertise should work seamlessly together.

Jakobs also cautioned "Healthcare runs on trust" and stressed for a responsible AI ecosystem, which must operate within evolving regulatory frame works.

"Responsible AI is foundational. Human oversight remains central," he said adding "AI therefore must be transparent. It must be validated continuously. It must protect patient data rigorously. It must operate within evolving regulatory frameworks." He suggested that governments and innovation in AI must move together to protect trust and building confidence.

"Why is this so crucial? Because if trust erodes, adoption stops," Jakobs said.

The Netherlands-based company is one of the leading players in health technology. It has a comprehensive portfolio ranging from patient monitoring solutions, ultrasound machines, MRI systems and solutions to CT solutions.

He further said Philips, which has been operating in India for almost 100 years, is not only a market but also a global innovation engine for the company.

Philips has two R&D centres in India -- Pune-based Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) and an innovation campus in Bengaluru. PTI KRH ANU ANU