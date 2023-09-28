India retains 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2023

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) India retained its 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 rankings, according to a report by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization.

Government think tank NITI Aayog said in a statement on Thursday that India has been on a rising trajectory over the past several years in the GII -- from 81st position in 2015 to 40 this year.

The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organisations, it added.

According to the statement, the GII is a reliable tool for governments across the world to assess the innovation-led social and economic changes in their respective countries.

Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo, the statement added.