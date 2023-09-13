India, Russia agree to train Indian seafarers in polar and arctic waters

Vladivostok, Sep 13 (PTI) India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to train Indian seafarers in polar and arctic waters in this far eastern Russian port as the two sides discussed ways to widen maritime cooperation including possibility of usage of new transport corridors like the Northern Sea Route as well as the Eastern Maritime Corridor.

Discussions on the maritime cooperation took place between visiting Union Ports, Shipping and Waters Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic A O Chekunkov here, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed wide range of items of maritime communication between India and Russia to widen maritime cooperation including possibility of usage of new transport corridors like the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as well as the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) between Vladivostok and Chennai.

The two sides also agreed to train Indian seafarers in Polar and Arctic waters at the Russian Maritime Training Institute, named after GI Admiral Nevelsky, which is equipped with simulator training facilities, in Vladivostok, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said the relationship between Russia and India has deep historical roots and is based on mutual respect and shared interests.

"We remain committed to maintaining strong ties and fostering strategic cooperation across various sectors. With the support from the Russian government, our team visited the ports of Vladivostok, Vostochny, Nakhodka and Kozmino in May, 2023, which helped us gain insights and collaboration forged during the visits to these ports has contributed to our understanding of requirements for the full-scale operationalisation of the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC)," he said.

The minister said the proposed workshop between Indian and Russian maritime stakeholders in Chennai will discuss the operationalisation of the EMC by engaging those involved in the trading and transportation of potential commodities such as coking coal, oil, and liquefied natural gas along this corridor.

Russian minister Chekunkov said both sides discussed the development of maritime communications between the two countries, as well as the prospects for using the Northern Sea Route.

"This dynamic of contacts is the foundation for further strengthening our partnership. Cooperation with the Republic of India is one of the priorities of the international activities of our Ministry; we intend to develop relations with Indian partners in the Far East in all areas of mutual interest,” he said. PTI ACB ZH ZH