India, Russia agrees on 6 new strategic projects to boost bilateral investment cooperation

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to deepen bilateral investment cooperation, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

It was agreed during a session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects (IRWG-PIP) under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

"Both sides agreed to include six new strategic projects aimed at deepening bilateral investment cooperation. Discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to expand investment collaboration across various sectors," it added.

The ministry did not elaborate further on the six new strategic projects. PTI RR DRR