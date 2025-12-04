India, Russia discuss ways to deepen cooperation in agri sector, boost farm trade

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India and Russia on Thursday discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector to strengthen farm trade and tap modern farming opportunities.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his Russian counterpart Okasa Lut in the national capital.

"Delighted to meet Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut in New Delhi today. We discussed ways to strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation in agriculture and explored opportunities in modern farming, innovation, research exchange, and sustainable growth," Chouhan said in a social media post.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the relations between the two countries have witnessed a remarkable and positive transformation.

"I am confident that our collaboration will bring new direction and meaningful change to the agriculture sector. Together, we aim to boost agri-trade, empower farmers, and build a future of shared progress for both nations," he said.

Putin arrived in the national capital on Thursday to a red carpet welcome.

In reflection of the importance India attached to the visit, Modi received Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug and accorded him a warm welcome to India after a gap of four years. PTI MJH MR