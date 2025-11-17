India, Russia hold high-level interagency consultations in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) India and Russia held high-level interagency consultations in New Delhi on Monday to review the full spectrum of maritime cooperation, according to an official statement.

The consultation was led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, it said.

The meeting brought together senior officials and experts from both sides to review the full spectrum of maritime cooperation.

According to the statement, the discussions reaffirmed the deep and enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, grounded in mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for long-term economic and strategic cooperation.

"Both sides acknowledged the strong guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, which continues to shape the expanding India-Russia partnership," it said.

The statement said it discussed multiple issues to explore possible collaboration as well as cooperation, including shipbuilding, trade economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive and forward-looking discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, research and training, it added.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to build a more resilient, efficient and sustainable maritime partnership that contributes to the long-term prosperity of both nations and strengthens regional and global connectivity, the statement added.