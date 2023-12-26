India, Russia ink pacts on construction of future power generating units of Kudankulam nuclear plant: Jaishankar

Moscow, Dec 26 (PTI) India and Russia on Tuesday signed "some very important" agreements related to the construction of the future power generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia to hold meetings with Russia's leadership, made the announcement during a community address here.

"Today, we signed some very important agreements pertaining to future units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP)," he said.

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is being built in Tamil Nadu with the technical assistance of Russia.

The minister described Russia as a "special partner" in a few areas such as defence, nuclear power and space.

"Collaborations are done in areas of defence, space and nuclear [energy] with countries with which you have a high degree of trust," he added.

Jaishankar also said that the two sides have agreed that their negotiating teams will meet by the end of January to start in person negotiations on the free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Zone.