India, Russia sign MoU on training specialists for ships operating in polar waters

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India and Russia on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on training of specialists for ships operating in polar waters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day official visit here.

"Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on the Training of Specialists for Ships Operating in Polar Waters," according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier in the day, Putin and Modi held summit-level talks that generated global attention.