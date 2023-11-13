India, Russia take stock of ties

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) India and Russia on Monday carried out a review of their ties with a focus on ongoing cooperation in areas of energy, connectivity and defence and ways to further expand it.

Advertisment

Various issues relating to India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' figured at a meeting held under the framework of foreign office consultation between the two sides.

The Indian delegation at the meeting that took place in Delhi was headed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The Russian team at the talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides held discussions on bilateral matters such as political, trade, energy, defence and consular issues.

"They held detailed discussions on bilateral issues including political, trade, economic, energy, connectivity, defence and consular issues. They also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said. PTI MPB CK