India-Russia ties key for global stability; both sides stood side-by-side in most difficult times: PM Modi

Tianjin, Sep 1 (PTI) India and Russia on Monday vowed to strengthen their strategic ties against the backdrop of New Delhi's frictions with the US, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in most difficult times.

Modi and Putin met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), days after the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

The talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral cooperation in the economic, financial, and energy sectors, according to an Indian readout.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Modi told the Russian president that 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting to welcome him in India in December.

"This is a reflection of the depth and scope of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India and Russia have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations," he said.

The prime minister said close cooperation between the two countries is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Before the official talks, the two leaders held an informal conversation as they travelled to the venue of their bilateral meeting in the same car after concluding engagements at the SCO summit.

The Russian president waited for about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him before boarding the car.

Modi and Putin spent another 45 minutes in the car even after reaching the venue, people familiar with the matter said.

In his remarks, Modi also said India welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine, adding it is humanity's call to find a way to end hostilities as soon as possible.

"We've been having regular discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace," Modi said.

"We hope that all parties shall proceed ahead constructively. A way must be found to end this conflict and establish lasting peace. This is the aspiration of the entire humanity," he added.

It is understood that the Indian side briefed Putin about Modi's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

After dialling Modi, Zelenskyy said India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.

The Indian readout said PM Modi reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a "durable peace" settlement.

In his remarks, Putin said Russia and India have maintained "special friendly and trust-based" relations for decades and it is the foundation for the future development of the ties.

"These relations are entirely above party politics and enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of our peoples," he said, according to the Kremlin.

Bolstering bilateral cooperation in critical areas such as energy, fertiliser and trade also figured prominently in the talks between the prime minister and the Russian president.

Though there is no official word on the implications of the US tariff on India, it is believed that the two leaders discussed it during their informal conversation in the vehicle.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India.

The strain in the relations has been exacerbated by constant criticism of New Delhi by officials in Trump's administration.

In a post on 'X', Modi described his talks with Putin as "excellent" and that they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture.

"We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability," he said.

The Indian prime minister also posted on social media a photo of himself and Putin travelling together in the car.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," he said.

New Delhi turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Indian readout said Modi and Putin discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it said.

In his remarks, Putin also referred to 15 years of elevation of India-Russia relations to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership.

"It can be stated with confidence that our multifaceted Russian-Indian ties continue to develop actively on these principles," he said.

"It can be stated with confidence that our multifaceted Russian-Indian ties continue to develop actively on these principles," he said.

"We have established multi-level cooperation. Trade and economic ties as a whole are showing positive dynamics. Tourist exchanges are growing. We are working in close coordination on the international stage – at the UN, BRICS, the G20, and, of course, the SCO."