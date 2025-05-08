Business

India satcom market - Key dates and timeline

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Mukesh Ambani Elon Musk Sunil Bharti Mittal Starlink Airtel Reliance Jio

(L-R) Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk and Sunil Bharti Mittal

New Delhi: Following is the brief timeline of Starlink's journey in India:

Nov 26, 2021: DoT asks Elon Musk's Starlink to stop pre-bookings for satellite internet services; says company 'not a licencee'.

Sep 27, 2024: Telecom regulator TRAI starts industry-wide consultation to explore methodology, price for assigning spectrum to satellite companies to provide calling, messaging, broadband and other services in the country.

Oct 4, 2024: Jio writes to TRAI chief; seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation saying the one circulated ignores level-playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

Oct 15, 2024: At India Mobile Conference (IMC), Sunil Bharti Mittal surprises many as he advocates for a bidding route for companies keen on satcom spectrum.

Oct 15, 2024: Speaking at IMC, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia rejects telcos' demand to auction satcom spectrum; says radiowaves for satcom will be allocated administratively but not without a cost.

Oct 16, 2024: Musk thanks Minister Scindia for opposing auction of satellite spectrum; says he is looking forward to serving Indians.

Nov 8, 2024: Market rivals Jio, Bharti Airtel band together to take on satellite players during a marathon six-hour discussion at TRAI open house.

Mar 11, 2025: In a surprising turn of events, Bharti Airtel announces an agreement with Elon Musk-led SpaceX to offer the US-based company's high-speed internet services under Starlink to its customers in India.

Mar 12, 2025: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms follows suit; announces it has struck a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's broadband internet services to India.

Mar 19, 2025: Vodafone Idea says it is in exploratory talks with various satcom providers including Starlink.

May 5, 2025: Govt mandates legal interception of satcom services, bars data routing outside country.

May 7, 2025: Department of Telecom issues Letter of Intent to Starlink for satcom services.

SpaceX Elon Musk Starlink spectrum allocation spectrum auction satellite spectrum auction satellite spectrum allocation satellite spectrum Spectrum Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Telecom satcom services SatCom