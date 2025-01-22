India second largest overseas market for US in terms of tourist arrivals: Brand USA CEO

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) India is the second largest overseas market for the US in terms of tourist arrivals and the healthy growth in Indians visiting America is expected to continue in 2025, Brand USA CEO Fred Dixon has said.

India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world for US tourism and 2.2 million Indians travelled to America in 2024, which is a 24 per cent growth over the previous years. It's almost a 50 per cent growth since 2019, he told PTI.

Asked about the share of Indian tourists among all tourists who visited the US, he said India has climbed each year in terms of its importance to the US in ranking.

"In 2024, India has moved to the second largest overseas market. Just behind the UK and just ahead of Germany," said Dixon, who was in Hyderabad for an India sales mission.

Given the rapid growth in the last two years, Indians visiting the US is expected to continue in 2025, he said.

A record number of visitor visas were issued to Indians last year and five million Indians today hold valid visas to visit the United States, Dixon said.

An additional 2.50 lakh visa interviews have been announced, he said.

The US mission in India on December 27, 2024, said it issued more than one million non-immigrant visas for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, underscoring the huge demand of Indians for travel to the US.

The US Mission last year opened an additional 2.50 lakh visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers and students.

Indian travellers have contributed USD 20 billion to the US economy in 2023, Dixon said.

He also said the US is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which is expected to see a huge number of fans visiting the country.

The tourism infrastructure has largely been unaffected due to the recent wildfire in California, Dixon said.

Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation’s first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate the US travel policies and procedures to worldwide travellers. PTI SJR GDK KH