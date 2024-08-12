India seeks expanded fruit export opportunities to New Zealand

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India has sought swift approval for its newly audited vapour heat treatment facilities and early market access for grape exports to New Zealand as part of efforts to boost fruit trade between the two countries.

These requests were made during high-level talks between Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and New Zealand's Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Trade, and Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs Todd McClay here on Monday.

Chouhan urged quick clearance for vapour heat treatment facilities in Lucknow and Delhi to enhance mango exports, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed expanding trade in fresh and dried fruits, with India pushing for early market access for its grapes in the New Zealand market.

"He (Chouhan) especially mentioned considering early market access to Indian exporters for exporting grapes to New Zealand," the statement added.

The bilateral meeting, held at Krishi Bhavan, covered various aspects of agricultural cooperation and trade, with both sides expressing commitment to strengthening ties in this sector.

Key outcomes of the talks included New Zealand's support for importing Indian pomegranates and lifting restrictions on mango exports. The New Zealand minister also thanked India for the recent resumption of pine log exports from New Zealand, which had faced fumigation-related challenges earlier.

Chouhan expressed appreciation for New Zealand's efforts to strengthen ties with India and acknowledged the importance of the ongoing commitment to this relationship.

The ministers agreed to encourage greater private-sector partnerships to boost bilateral trade and investment. They also explored possibilities for technical cooperation in research and development, particularly in horticulture and cage fisheries.

A proposed Memorandum of Cooperation on horticulture was discussed, with both sides expressing their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership.

Chouhan highlighted the historical, business, and cultural ties between the two nations, noting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and increasing educational exchanges.

The New Zealand delegation included High Commissioner to India Patrick Rata, along with senior officials from both countries. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working closely to strengthen economic and trade ties, aiming to benefit farmers, producers, and consumers in India and New Zealand.