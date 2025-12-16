India seeks WTO consultations with EU over safeguard measures on certain ferro-alloy elements

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India has sought consultations with the European Union under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) safeguard agreement over the EU's decision to impose import quotas on certain ferro-alloy elements, used in the iron and steel industry.

According to a communication circulated by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India has a major trade interest in export of these elements.

Imposition of duties under the safeguard measures over a certain quota will impact exports of these items from India to the EU. The measures will be in place for three years.

"As a member having a substantial trade interest in the export of products concerned, India hereby requests consultations with the European Union pursuant to Article 12.3 of the Agreement on Safeguards with a view to reviewing the information provided... and exchanging views on the implications of the measures.

"India would like to propose that consultations mentioned above take place virtually on any day between 16 December and 19 December 2025 or on a mutually convenient date and time," it said.

Last month, the European Union proposed a safeguard measure in the form of specific TRQ (tariff rate quota) per product type, allowing a certain volume of imports to enter free of duty and a tariff increase for imports exceeding the quota volumes.

These measures are generally imposed to protect domestic players from sudden jumps in imports. Before imposing these measures, a WTO member country would have to probe the matter and inform the Geneva-based multi-lateral body about the same.

The development is important as India and the EU are negotiating a free trade agreement to boost trade ties. PTI RR TRB TRB