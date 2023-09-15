India sent strong message to world by forging 'unprecedented' consensus at G20: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) By forging an "unprecedented and historic" consensus on the first day of the G20 leaders summit, India sent a strong message to the world that it has arrived, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration on September 9, which is seen as a major breakthrough amid conflicting world views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Every global leader from both sides of the divide in a very broken world wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the G20 Presidency of India to succeed, and we were able to forge an unprecedented and historic consensus on the first day itself of the G20 leaders summit, sending a strong message to the world that India has arrived," Goyal said while addressing a CII event on Clean Energy.

He said the world also has seen India's capacity and capability, whether it was during the Covid pandemic or tackling the challenges that have emerged from the conflict in Ukraine.

"...the world has seen India's leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen the capability of 140 crore Indians to be able to provide the world with a better deal," the minister said.

Goyal also took a jibe at certain opposition political parties "who were almost being gleeful" that India will not be able to have an outcome document.

He said the nation endorses the effort being made to position India as a global leader, and this was too unfortunately sought to be politicised.

The minister further said the larger companies in the renewable energy space should be looking at integrating with global companies by engaging in collaborations and partnerships.

Referring to agricultural exports, Goyal said agri-related exports crossed over USD 50 billion last year and are expected to grow significantly in the years to come. PTI RSN NKD NKD BAL BAL