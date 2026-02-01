New Delhi (PTI): India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit where ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the International Big Cat Alliance was set up last year.

"This year, India is hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," she said.